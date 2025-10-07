Skip to Content
Horse rescued from Cabazon property finds new purpose in law enforcement

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) – A horse rescued from Cabazon has found his new calling.

After being rescued from a property in August of 2024, the horse, named Maverick, was taken by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

In the months that followed, he was transformed from "severely underweight" to a member of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office Mounted Enforcement Detail (MED). 

Deputy Hubbard, who calls himself "Maverick's dad," is speaking with us about the journey he and his partner took to become a part of the elite unit of horse-riding deputies.

Tonight on News Channel 3, we're bringing you the story of Maverick, the horse who found a new life in law enforcement. Stay with us for the full story.

