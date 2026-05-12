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Experts weigh in on earthquake swarms as shaking continues south of Salton Sea

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Updated
today at 11:52 AM
Published 11:44 AM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – A large cluster of earthquakes centered in the Brawley area, south of the Salton Sea, continued to shake this week.

Well over 350 earthquakes have rattled the area since the weekend, though many of them have been microquakes – typically under magnitude 2.0. In just the past 24 hours, nearly two dozen of these types of temblors have been quietly rumbling under Brawley, as seen below.

Earthquakes in Brawley in the past 24 hours, as seen on USGS Earthquakes Map

A few of the quakes, though, have been on the larger side. A magnitude 4.5 quake struck on Saturday night, with a magnitude 4.7 one just after midnight on Sunday. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) provided an aftershock forecast after those two larger quakes, found here.

The quakes so far have been centered in between two major fault lines: the infamous San Andreas Fault and the Imperial Fault Zone. That area is referred to as the Brawley Seismic Area on fault maps published by the California Department of Conservation. Experts told News Channel 3 that the swarm activity has been decaying since the swarm started over the weekend, and even though there is a nonzero chance seismic activity in that area could jump to the San Andreas Fault, that chance remains low.

Tonight, we're speaking with seismologists as they describe what earthquake swarms are and if there's cause for concern for the Coachella Valley. Stay tuned for the latest.

Meanwhile, News Channel 3 previously reported on how local preparedness groups used this cluster of quakes as a reminder for valley residents to stay prepared. You can find that report by clicking here.

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