Skip to Content
Top Stories

SIG Alert lifted After Crash on Highway 86

By
New
Published 6:33 AM

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KESQ) — A SIG Alert issued after a crash on northbound State Route 86 near Red Earth Casino was canceled overnight, and all lanes have reopened.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported Monday night near Norm Niver Road, just south of the casino.

At one point, the No. 1 lane of northbound Highway 86 was closed while officers investigated.

The SIG Alert has since been lifted, and traffic is flowing normally through the area.

Authorities have not released information on how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured.

News Channel 3 has reached out to CHP for additional information.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Julia Castro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.