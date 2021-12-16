Rep. Ruiz planning run in new congressional district to encompass eastern Riverside County

Citing his Coachella roots, Congressman Ruiz first told News Channel 3 that he would run in the newly drawn congressional district that will include the eastern Coachella Valley, all of Imperial County, and parts of San Bernardino County.

He first told the news to News Channel 3 at Noon.

As we have reported, redistricting changes mean the representation of the Coachella Valley cities will soon be split into two congressional seats.

Draft district maps are being considered now ahead of being finalized later this month. One shows a new line right through the valley's congressional district. The valley is currently represented in its entirety in the 36th District, by Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz.

The new draft map puts cities including Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and Rancho Mirage in with Menifee, Norco, and Corona in a district separate from the eastern part of Riverside County. Dr. Ruiz would no longer run to represent these areas.

Another candidate has already announced a run for the new district on the eastern side of the Valley.

Storm Jenkins is the owner of firearms store Guns of Distinction in Palm Desert. He will challenge local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz in California’s primary election in June 2022.

In addition, local assemblymember Eduardo Garcia has not ruled out a possible Congressional run. Garcia sent a statement in response to Ruiz's announcement during our newscast.

“We have been preparing for an Assembly run, but having seen the maps outlining a new Congressional seat for the communities I humbly serve, I have not ruled anything out. We have established a long track record of service with results and brought critical investments for our Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley constituents. We are intrigued by the possibility of elevating our policy agenda at the federal level. If map drafts hold out creating a new seat, it would be an honor to serve with Congressman Ruiz in the district above, where he lives and has strong support, to offer much-needed reinforcement for our regional priorities.”

The Coachella Valley's state senate representation could be upended too.

The valley as a whole is in Senate District 28 right now, but the new drafts, if approved, would move cities like Coachella and Indio into a district with Imperial County and some of San Diego County, leaving the rest of the valley, including Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and La Quinta, in a district with Southern San Bernardino County.

The timeline for finalizing district maps. By Thursday, Dec. 23 the California Citizens Redistricting Commission must display their approved version of the map. On Dec. 27, those final district lines will be certified by the CA Secretary of State.

To view drafts of Congressional and Senatorial redistricting maps, visit: https://www.wedrawthelinesca.org/

