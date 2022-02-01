Greg Wallis announces candidacy for 47th Assembly District

Greg Wallis has thrown his hat in the race for the new 47th Assembly District here in the Coachella Valley.

Wallis currently serves as the district coordinator for current Assemblyman Chad Mayes. Wallis' announcement comes a few weeks after Mayes announced he would not seek re-election to the newly created 47th Assembly District, which covers much of Mayes' former 42nd Assembly District.

Wallis says he's a third-generation Californian who will work to make the state "Safer, More Livable, and Affordable."

“Everyday Californians are struggling,” said Wallis. “In the Assembly, I’ll work to make this state safer, more livable, and affordable so that a generation from now – people aren’t talking about leaving. Instead, they want to stay and raise their families in our communities.”

He and his wife live in Bermuda Dunes with their two dogs.

Wallis will represent the Republican party. He touted that he's already raised over $100,000 for his campaign.

Joining Wallis on the ballot will be Palm Springs Councilmember, Democrat Christy Holstege. She announced her plans to run for the seat last summer.

The primary election for this race will take place on June 7.

The 47th district will include much of the Coachella Valley (Except for Indio and Coachella), Yucca Valley, Banning, Beaumont, and Yucaipa. Riverside County makes up 76% of the district while 24% is in San Bernardino.

Cities in 47th Assembly District

Banning

Beaumont

Bermuda Dunes

Cabazon

Calimesa

Cathedral City

Desert Hot Springs

East Highland

Idyllwild

Indian WellsJoshua Tree

La Quinta

Morongo Valley

Mountain Center

Oak Glen

Palm Desert

Palm Springs

Rancho Mirage

Thousand Palms

Yucaipa

Yucca Valley

