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Noticias Regionales

Buscan pena máxima para madre que olvidó a de hijo en su carro

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Roxana, de 40 años de edad, madre del menor que murió al ser olvidado al interior de su vehículo por más de 12 horas, podría enfrentar la pena máxima y pasar hasta 15 años de prisión, es lo que busca la Fiscalía General de Baja California, de acuerdo a su titular, María Elena Andrade.

Homicidio con dolo, es el delito que buscará fincarle, al no solo haber estado consciente sino haber ingerido alcohol cuando estaba al cuidado del menor.

“Quiere decir que se advierte conforme a la investigación de la fiscalía, y la muerte de ese pequeño no es simplemente culposas o un descuido. Si no hay un dolo eventual hay una intención que está detrás de esos actos para terminar con la vida del pequeño” declaró en conferencia de prensa la fiscal.

Este martes, se desarrolló una audiencia, por horas, se mostraron mensajes y pruebas donde se le señala que Roxana habría continuado ingiriendo alcohol al interior de su vivienda, incluso estuvo activa en redes sociales cuando el menor continuaba amarrado en su silla al interior del vehículo. Tras más de 9 horas de audiencia, donde estuvo presente el padre del menor, quien ya no era pareja de la misma, se determinó que Roxana continuará en prisión hasta la audiencia de vinculación a proceso.

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