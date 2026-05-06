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Noticias Regionales

Incendio en vivienda deja una persona sin vida en San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA) – Durante la madrugada del 5 de mayo, un incendio en una vivienda de tipo colectivo en San Luis Río Colorado dejó como saldo el fallecimiento de una persona, cuya identidad aún no ha sido confirmada por las autoridades.

El siniestro se registró en el cruce de las calles Revolución y Cuauhtémoc, hasta donde acudieron elementos del cuerpo de Bomberos Voluntarios tras recibir el reporte de una casa en llamas.

Al sofocar el incendio y realizar una inspección al interior del inmueble, los bomberos localizaron a una persona sin vida. Tras una revisión inicial, confirmaron que ya no contaba con signos vitales.

De acuerdo con los primeros reportes, la vivienda funcionaba como un inmueble de tipo colectivo, en el que varias personas habitaban en cuartos individuales, lo que podría complicar la identificación de la víctima.

Elementos de seguridad acordonaron la zona para permitir el trabajo de peritos y personal de investigación, quienes llevaron a cabo las diligencias correspondientes, así como el levantamiento del cuerpo.

Hasta el momento, no se han dado a conocer las causas que originaron el incendio, ni la identidad de la persona fallecida. Las autoridades continúan con las investigaciones para esclarecer lo ocurrido.

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