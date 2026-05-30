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Noticias Regionales

Ocho familias logran convertirse en propietarias de vivienda gracias al programa Self-Help del USDA en Somerton

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Published 11:35 AM

Abigahil Padilla

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA) – Ocho familias de Somerton alcanzaron el sueño de tener una vivienda propia gracias al Programa Mutual Self-Help Housing del Departamento de Agricultura de Estados Unidos (USDA), en colaboración con Housing America Corporation (HAC).

Para conmemorar este importante logro, HAC y USDA Rural Development realizaron una ceremonia de corte de listón y entrega simbólica de llaves esta mañana a las 9:00 de la mañana en la subdivisión Somerton 1898, ubicada en el 327 de Zimmerman Avenue, en Somerton.

El proyecto contempla la construcción de ocho nuevas viviendas desarrolladas bajo el modelo “Self-Help”, un programa federal que permite a las familias participar activamente en la construcción de sus propios hogares, aportando trabajo comunitario y esfuerzo personal, conocido como “sweat equity”, mientras reciben orientación técnica de profesionales de la construcción.

Durante el evento se reconocerá la colaboración entre USDA Rural Development, Housing America Corporation y las familias participantes, cuya dedicación hizo posible la culminación del proyecto.

Autoridades locales, funcionarios electos, socios del proyecto y miembros de la comunidad fueron invitados a participar en la celebración de este nuevo avance en materia de vivienda para Somerton.

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