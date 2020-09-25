Voter Guide: Christy Holstege

Palm Springs Election

Occupation : Palm Springs District 4 Councilmember Attorney and advocate

:

Relevant Experience: Current Mayor Pro-Tem Third-generation civil litigation attorney Serves on the Palm Springs Human Rights Commission and the Palm Springs Homelessness Task Force Serves on the board of directors for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, Well in the Desert, Coachella Valley Housing Coalition, and Shadylane Mobilehome Park



Personal Information: Third-generation Palm Springs resident Earned Bachelor's from UC Santa Barbara & J.D. from Stanford Law School Created a legal clinic for Shelter from the Storm



Holstege was elected to the Palm Springs City Council in November 2017. She was originally elected to a four-year term prior to the city's change to a district-based election. The city council agreed to shorted the terms for Holstege and councilmember Lisa Middleton in order to transition to even year elections.

Holstege represents District 4 of Palm Springs, which covers the communities of Gateway, Little Beverly Hills, Los Compadres, Sonora Sunrise, Araby Commons, Araby Cove, Melody Ranch, Rimrock, WestgatePS, parts of Tahquitz Creek Golf, and a small part of Lawrence Crossley.

Only District 4 residents can vote for this seat, find your district with the interactive map below.