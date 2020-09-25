Skip to Content
Palm Springs Election
today at 7:17 pm
Published 7:14 pm

Voter Guide: Christy Holstege

  • Occupation:
    • Palm Springs District 4 Councilmember
    •  Attorney and advocate
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Current Mayor Pro-Tem
    • Third-generation civil litigation attorney
    • Serves on the Palm Springs Human Rights Commission and the Palm Springs Homelessness Task Force
    • Serves on the board of directors for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, Well in the Desert, Coachella Valley Housing Coalition, and Shadylane Mobilehome Park
  • Personal Information:
    • Third-generation Palm Springs resident
    • Earned Bachelor's from UC Santa Barbara & J.D. from Stanford Law School
    • Created a legal clinic for Shelter from the Storm

Holstege was elected to the Palm Springs City Council in November 2017. She was originally elected to a four-year term prior to the city's change to a district-based election. The city council agreed to shorted the terms for Holstege and councilmember Lisa Middleton in order to transition to even year elections.

Holstege represents District 4 of Palm Springs, which covers the communities of Gateway, Little Beverly Hills, Los Compadres, Sonora Sunrise, Araby Commons, Araby Cove, Melody Ranch, Rimrock, WestgatePS, parts of Tahquitz Creek Golf, and a small part of Lawrence Crossley.

Only District 4 residents can vote for this seat, find your district with the interactive map below.

