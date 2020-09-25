Voter Guide: Christy Holstege
- Occupation:
- Palm Springs District 4 Councilmember
- Attorney and advocate
- Relevant Experience:
- Current Mayor Pro-Tem
- Third-generation civil litigation attorney
- Serves on the Palm Springs Human Rights Commission and the Palm Springs Homelessness Task Force
- Serves on the board of directors for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, Well in the Desert, Coachella Valley Housing Coalition, and Shadylane Mobilehome Park
- Personal Information:
- Third-generation Palm Springs resident
- Earned Bachelor's from UC Santa Barbara & J.D. from Stanford Law School
- Created a legal clinic for Shelter from the Storm
- Website:
Holstege was elected to the Palm Springs City Council in November 2017. She was originally elected to a four-year term prior to the city's change to a district-based election. The city council agreed to shorted the terms for Holstege and councilmember Lisa Middleton in order to transition to even year elections.
Holstege represents District 4 of Palm Springs, which covers the communities of Gateway, Little Beverly Hills, Los Compadres, Sonora Sunrise, Araby Commons, Araby Cove, Melody Ranch, Rimrock, WestgatePS, parts of Tahquitz Creek Golf, and a small part of Lawrence Crossley.
Only District 4 residents can vote for this seat, find your district with the interactive map below.
