Voter Guide: Dian Torres
- Occupation:
- Small business owner & healthcare worker
- Relevant Experience:
- Served on the CA Board of Barbering and Cosmetology
- Former Ombudsman for Riverside County
- Served on a board that partnered with the City of Santa Barbara to develop housing for people living with AIDS
- Personal Information:
- Second-generation Mexican American
- Owned in Palm Springs for 12 years
- Full-time resident for four years
Torres is running to represent District 4 of Palm Springs, which covers the communities of Gateway, Little Beverly Hills, Los Compadres, Sonora Sunrise, Araby Commons, Araby Cove, Melody Ranch, Rimrock, WestgatePS, parts of Tahquitz Creek Golf, and a small part of Lawrence Crossley.
Only District 4 residents can vote for this seat, find your district with the interactive map below.
