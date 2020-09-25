Voter Guide: Dian Torres

Palm Springs Election

Occupation : Small business owner & healthcare worker

Relevant Experience: Served on the CA Board of Barbering and Cosmetology Former Ombudsman for Riverside County Served on a board that partnered with the City of Santa Barbara to develop housing for people living with AIDS



Personal Information: Second-generation Mexican American Owned in Palm Springs for 12 years Full-time resident for four years



Social Media Facebook



This is Torres' first time running for office. She has served on numerous boards both in and out of the valley. She

Torres is running to represent District 4 of Palm Springs, which covers the communities of Gateway, Little Beverly Hills, Los Compadres, Sonora Sunrise, Araby Commons, Araby Cove, Melody Ranch, Rimrock, WestgatePS, parts of Tahquitz Creek Golf, and a small part of Lawrence Crossley.

Only District 4 residents can vote for this seat, find your district with the interactive map below.