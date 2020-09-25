Voter Guide: Mike McCulloch
- Certified Public Accountant
- Local businessowner
- Former Palm Springs Councilmember (2003 - 2007)
- Served on Palm Springs Human Rights Commission & Palm Springs Winter Park Authority
- Former President of The Hundred Club Palm Springs and the Palm Springs Lions Club
- Palm Springs resident for nearly 50 years
- Attended elementary, middle, & high school in Palm Springs
- Degree in Economics and an MBA from UCLA
McCulloch is a former Palm Springs city councilmember, serving one-term from 2003 to 2007.
McCulloch is running to represent District 4 of Palm Springs, which covers the communities of Gateway, Little Beverly Hills, Los Compadres, Sonora Sunrise, Araby Commons, Araby Cove, Melody Ranch, Rimrock, WestgatePS, parts of Tahquitz Creek Golf, and a small part of Lawrence Crossley.
Only District 4 residents can vote for this seat, find your district with the interactive map below.
