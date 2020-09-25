Voter Guide: Mike McCulloch

Palm Springs Election

Occupation Certified Public Accountant Local businessowner



Relevant Experience: Former Palm Springs Councilmember (2003 - 2007) Served on Palm Springs Human Rights Commission & Palm Springs Winter Park Authority Former President of The Hundred Club Palm Springs and the Palm Springs Lions Club



Personal Information: Palm Springs resident for nearly 50 years Attended elementary, middle, & high school in Palm Springs Degree in Economics and an MBA from UCLA



Social Media Facebook



McCulloch is a former Palm Springs city councilmember, serving one-term from 2003 to 2007.

McCulloch is running to represent District 4 of Palm Springs, which covers the communities of Gateway, Little Beverly Hills, Los Compadres, Sonora Sunrise, Araby Commons, Araby Cove, Melody Ranch, Rimrock, WestgatePS, parts of Tahquitz Creek Golf, and a small part of Lawrence Crossley.

Only District 4 residents can vote for this seat, find your district with the interactive map below.