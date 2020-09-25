Skip to Content
Palm Springs Election
By
Published 7:39 pm

Voter Guide: Mike McCulloch

  • Occupation
    • Certified Public Accountant
    • Local businessowner
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Former Palm Springs Councilmember (2003 - 2007)
    • Served on Palm Springs Human Rights Commission & Palm Springs Winter Park Authority
    • Former President of The Hundred Club Palm Springs and the Palm Springs Lions Club
  • Personal Information:
    • Palm Springs resident for nearly 50 years
    • Attended elementary, middle, & high school in Palm Springs
    • Degree in Economics and an MBA from UCLA

McCulloch is a former Palm Springs city councilmember, serving one-term from 2003 to 2007.

McCulloch is running to represent District 4 of Palm Springs, which covers the communities of Gateway, Little Beverly Hills, Los Compadres, Sonora Sunrise, Araby Commons, Araby Cove, Melody Ranch, Rimrock, WestgatePS, parts of Tahquitz Creek Golf, and a small part of Lawrence Crossley.

Only District 4 residents can vote for this seat, find your district with the interactive map below.

Jesus Reyes

