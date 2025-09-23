News Channel 3’s Peter Daut named a Grand Marshal for 2025 Palm Springs Pride Parade

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The grand marshals for the 2025 Palm Springs Pride Parade were announced on Tuesday, which includes News Channel 3 anchor Peter Daut.

Peter is joined by Sister Roma, Holly Near, Esther Loewen, Renae Punzalan, and Jasper Price.

Organizers said the grand marshals were chosen for their profound commitment to fostering inclusion and community connection in the Greater Palm Springs area who embody this year's Pride theme, "Be Heard."

Douglas Woodmansee and Marshall Pearcy, also known as Dottie and Maude, are recognized as 2025 Pride Royalty.

The Palm Springs Pride Parade will be held on Sunday, November 9.

“Amidst a rising tide of challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community nationwide, from legislative bans on gender-affirming care and curriculum censorship to a surge in anti-trans legislation, the dedication of these Grand Marshals is more crucial than ever,” said Jasmine Sullivan Waits, Executive Director of Palm Springs Pride. “They stand as a powerful force against a coordinated effort to silence LGBTQ+ stories and erase their presence from public life. They remind us that our stories cannot be silenced, and our community will not be erased.”

This year’s Grand Marshals are:

Sister Roma, Grand Marshal: For nearly four decades, Sister Roma has been a globally recognized member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in San Francisco. She joined the order in 1987, inspired by their pioneering work in HIV/AIDS education and fundraising. A tireless activist and fundraiser, Roma has raised millions of dollars for charitable causes and helped create impactful social movements, such as the #MyNameIs campaign.

Holly Near, Celebrity Grand Marshal: A renowned singer and storyteller, Holly Near has dedicated over 40 years to creating music that inspires activism and celebrates a more equitable world. Her powerful, consistent voice has made her an outspoken ambassador for peace and justice. Through her music and performances, she connects with audiences who believe in peace, justice, and feminism, a true reflection of humanity's beautiful spectrum.

Peter Daut, Community Grand Marshal: A six-time Emmy Award-winning journalist for KESQ News Channel 3, Peter is being honored for his commitment to community service and his powerful reporting. A strong believer in giving back, he hosts numerous events to raise funds for worthy causes, including the Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast, and uses his platform to raise awareness for deserving local nonprofits.

Esther Loewen, Marsha P. Johnson Grand Marshal: An Associate Marriage and Family Therapist, educator, and podcast host, Esther is being honored for her work in creating inclusion and celebrating authenticity. She brings a deep understanding of mental health and human connection to her advocacy, sharing her insights through her podcast, Transgender Woman Talking.

Renae Punzalan, Marsha P. Johnson Grand Marshal: A native Chamorro from Guam, Renae is the Director of Youth Services at the Transgender Health & Wellness Center. She is recognized for her advocacy for transgender rights, a mission she has pursued through her work at the Marsha P. Johnson LGBTQ+ Youth Drop-In Center and by helping organize events like Trans Pride and Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDoR).

Jasper Price, Marsha P. Johnson Grand Marshal: As the Director of Trans & Gender Expansive Programs at the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert, Jasper works to expand affirming resources and programming throughout the Coachella Valley. With a background in Gender Studies and Social Work, he focuses on mental health and education for both youth and adults, providing brave and affirming spaces where people can explore their identities.

"Dottie and Maude" have been declared Palm Springs Pride Royalty for Life. Together since 1976 and Palm Springs residents since 1980, they have been an integral part of the Pride Parade since 1995. As Les Dames du Soleil, they have helped raise over $2 million for local HIV/AIDS charities, cementing their legacy as pillars of the community.

For more information about the Grand Marshals and the full list of official events, visit pspride.org.