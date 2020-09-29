Skip to Content
KESQ Voter Guide: Prop 23

  • Dialysis Clinic Requirements Initiative
  • Requires physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant on-site during dialysis treatment. Prohibits clinics from reducing services without state approval
  • What does a Yes Vote mean?
    • Chronic dialysis clinics would be required to have a doctor on-site during all patient treatment hours.
  • What does a No Vote mean?
    • Chronic dialysis clinics would not be required to have a doctor on-site during all patient treatment hours.
  • Fiscal Impact:
    • Increased state and local government costs likely in the low tens of millions of dollars annually.

