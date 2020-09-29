KESQ Voter Guide: Prop 23

Skip to Content
Proposition Guide
- Dialysis Clinic Requirements Initiative
- Requires physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant on-site during dialysis treatment. Prohibits clinics from reducing services without state approval
- What does a Yes Vote mean?
- Chronic dialysis clinics would be required to have a doctor on-site during all patient treatment hours.
- What does a No Vote mean?
- Chronic dialysis clinics would not be required to have a doctor on-site during all patient treatment hours.
- Fiscal Impact:
- Increased state and local government costs likely in the low tens of millions of dollars annually.
