KESQ Voter Guide: Prop 25

California Proposition 25: Replace Cash Bail with Risk Assessments Referendum
This proposition would create a law that replaces the money bail with a system based on public safety and flight risk.
A "Yes" vote approves, and a "No" vote rejects
Yes
A YES vote on this measure means: No one would pay bail to be released from jail before trial. Instead, people would either be released automatically or based on their assessed risk of committing another crime or not appearing in court if released. No one would be charged fees as a condition of release. (According to voterguide.sos.ca.gov)
No
A NO vote on this measure means: Some people would continue to pay bail to be released from jail before trial. Other people could continue to be released without paying bail. Fees may continue to be charged as a condition of release. (According to voterguide.sos.ca.gov)
Fiscal Impact:
Increased costs possibly in the mid-hundreds of millions of dollars annually for a new process for release from jail prior to trial.
Decreased county jail costs, possibly in high tens of millions of dollars annually. (According to voterguide.sos.ca.gov)
