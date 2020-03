Sports

The 2019 Women's Singles Champion and World No. 4, Bianca Andreescu will not defend her title at Indian Wells. The 19-year-old Canadian cites a lingering knee injury as the reason for her withdrawal.

The news announced on Saturday in a post on the tournament's Twitter page.

"I would like to thank you all for your

continued support and sticking with me on this journey, your kind words have been so uplifting. While I am disappointed that I am not competing next week in a tournament where I have such great memories, I am focused on my recovery..." — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 7, 2020