Sports

The Coachella FC youth girls soccer team won the Cal South State Cup earlier this month, overcoming two, two-goal deficits in the championship game. Coachella FC won eight-straight games to finish, outscoring opponents 33-7.

This group of 12- and 13-year-olds has been playing together for the past two years. In their first season together, they made it all the way to the semifinal round.