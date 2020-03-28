Skip to Content
Four-time World Series Champion Darryl Strawberry talks prioritizing health, 2020 MLB season

As part of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, baseball great and colorectal cancer survivor Darryl Strawberry talked about the importance of being proactive and putting health first. Something the country is doing right now amid the coronavirus pandemic. Including the postponement of the 2020 MLB season. Strawberry, an 8-time Major League Baseball All-Star and 4-time World Series Champion, gives a player's perspective on this pause in sports.

