2020 ANA Inspiration: Two former champions address media Wednesday

Sports

Two former champions, Pernilla Lindberg (2018) and Stacy Lewis (2011), address the media on Wednesday at the 2020 ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, as practice rounds continue.

Lindberg reflected on how much this tournament means to her, saying there isn't a day that goes by where she doesn't think about her first and only professional victory. It was a historic weekend, where for the first time in tournament history, the winner had to be decided on Monday after eight playoff holes.

While Lindberg and Lewis have had success at Mission Hills Country Club, there are some major differences this year. There will be no gallery and Mission Hills has made $3 million dollars worth of renovations to the tournament course, which general manager Michael Walker said presents a new challenge to the players.

Lindberg said the biggest challenge talked about amongst players has been the grass conditions. Typically the ANA Inspiration is held in March and early April with winter grass conditions. Because the postponement, players will be playing on summer Bermuda grass. Not to mention the triple-digit heat.

Hinako Shibuno will also be speaking to the media, primarily in Japanese.

Catch the interviews tonight on KESQ at 6 p.m.!

Play begins tomorrow at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage. Here is everything you need to know!

News Channel 3's Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley will have full coverage of the 2020 Ana Inspiration all week long. You can follow them on Twitter @BlakeArthur24 and @TaylorKESQ or stay up-to-date at KESQ.com/Ana-Inspiration.