ANA Inspiration hopes to welcome fans back in 2022

The first round of play at the 2021 ANA Inspiration began Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage without spectators for the second year in a row.

According to Mission Hills' head golf professional, the experience for members is very similar to last year's tournament in September.

The 2020 tournament was only seven months ago after being postponed from its original April dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be a viewing party open to members at the 55th Patio at Mission Hills, where they can watch the action on television and even see the course from a distance.

Tournament manager Alyssa Randolph says she has seen homeowners watching from their property and encourages them to do so.

Many community members like to volunteer at the tournament as well.

Randolph says there are about 350 volunteers this year. During a normal year the tournament would have 600 to 650, so those numbers are down by about half.

Randolph says the fans here in the Coachella Valley are second to none and she loves hearing their stories from different moments throughout the 50 years of the tournament.

“I just wanted to say how special it is for our 50th year anniversary that this is the second longest venue besides the Masters and it really is the Masters for the women… and how special is it that the Coachella Valley and city of Rancho Mirage has been hosting it for 50 years,” she said.

The ANA Inspiration plans to welcome fans back in 2022.