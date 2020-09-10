A new view for Mission Hills Country Club members at the 2020 ANA Inspiration

Sports

While spectators are not allowed at the 2020 ANA Inspiration, the host, Mission Hills Country Club, felt it was important to still be able to accommodate its members.

Two golf courses and part of the clubhouse are still open for members to enjoy while the tournament is going on. Many members look forward to being able to watch the event live and up close, right in their own backyard. This year, members can watch from the comfort of their homes, or head to the 55th Patio for a watch party.

The 55th Patio is located near the practice green and scoring tent. Members of the country club can be just close enough to feel a part of the event without crossing into the players' bubble.

