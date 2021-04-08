More family members allowed at high school sporting events

Sports

Week 4 of the high school football season will feature more fans in the stands now that Riverside County has moved to the Orange Tier of reopening.

Desert Sands Unified School District is now allowing four family members per athlete to attend high school sporting events. Previously, each athlete was only allowed to have two parents or guardians in attendance.

DSUSD spokesperson Mary Perry said that each family member will be required to wear a wristband for entry.

She said family members who do not live in the same household must also maintain social distance.

It all kicks off Thursday night at Palm Desert High School as the Aztecs go for their fourth straight league title against Rancho Mirage.

With a win, the Aztecs would claim the Desert Empire League crown and extend their league win streak to 22 games. The Rattlers are hoping to be the team to knock off the reigning champs and stay in the race for the DEL title.

According to Coachella Valley's head football coach Bill Johnson, the Arabs will follow the same rules as it pertains to fans this Friday in the famous Bell Game against rival Indio. Each athlete will now be allowed to have four family members attend the game.

Coachella Valley High School is a part of the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

Palm Springs Unified School District's spokesperson Joan Boiko said, because the district's staff is on spring break, policy changes have not yet been discussed. She said she expects it to be talked about next week.

News Channel 3 sports reporter Taylor Begley will be LIVE at 5 and 6 from Palm Desert High School with more on the matchup and the fan experience!