Weekend Sports Recap: Girls soccer teams fall in semifinals, CIF hoops brackets released
SATURDAY GIRLS SOCCER SCORES
CIF-SS Semifinals:
D4: Shadow Hills falls to San Dimas 5-3 in penalty kicks after finishing regulation 1-1
D6: Linfield Christian defeated Desert Mirage 3-2 in penalty kicks after 1-1 regulation
D7: Canyon Springs defeated Desert Hot Springs 2-1
CIF-SS basketball playoff brackets released:
Boys: first round (all games on May 26 at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise):
D 2AA: Shadow Hills at Hesperia, Santa Margarita at Palm Springs
D 3A: Palm Desert - BYE
D 4A: Indio at Bethel Christian, Ramona at Twentynine Palms, Cathedral City at Arlington
D 5A: Desert Hot Springs at Calvary Chapel (May 28 at 7 p.m.)
Girls first round (all games on May 27 at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise):
D 2A: West Covina at Twentynine Palms
D 3AA: Don Lugo at Xavier Prep, Yucca Valley - BYE, La Quinta - BYE
D 4A: Indio at Newport Harbor (May 29 at 7 p.m.)
D 4AA: Shadow Hills at Moreno Valley
D 5A: Desert Hot Springs at Century (May 29 at 7 p.m.)
COMPLETE BRACKETS:
