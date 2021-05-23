Weekend Sports Recap: Girls soccer teams fall in semifinals, CIF hoops brackets released

Sports

SATURDAY GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

CIF-SS Semifinals:

D4: Shadow Hills falls to San Dimas 5-3 in penalty kicks after finishing regulation 1-1

D6: Linfield Christian defeated Desert Mirage 3-2 in penalty kicks after 1-1 regulation

D7: Canyon Springs defeated Desert Hot Springs 2-1

CIF-SS basketball playoff brackets released:

Boys: first round (all games on May 26 at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise):

D 2AA: Shadow Hills at Hesperia, Santa Margarita at Palm Springs

D 3A: Palm Desert - BYE

D 4A: Indio at Bethel Christian, Ramona at Twentynine Palms, Cathedral City at Arlington

D 5A: Desert Hot Springs at Calvary Chapel (May 28 at 7 p.m.)

Girls first round (all games on May 27 at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise):

D 2A: West Covina at Twentynine Palms

D 3AA: Don Lugo at Xavier Prep, Yucca Valley - BYE, La Quinta - BYE

D 4A: Indio at Newport Harbor (May 29 at 7 p.m.)

D 4AA: Shadow Hills at Moreno Valley

D 5A: Desert Hot Springs at Century (May 29 at 7 p.m.)

COMPLETE BRACKETS:

GIRLS

BOYS