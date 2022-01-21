Fans bring life back to The American Express after no spectators in 2020

"Yeah, no question this is a golf-rich part of the country and certainly the Coachella valley and the city of La Quinta. Lot of golf fans here, lot of golf fans from Southern California or the inland empire, and all up and down the West Coast," said tournament director Pat McCabe. "And pulling numbers we sold tickets from 40 states around the country. So we are excited about it and excited to have people out here once again."

The sounds of fans being back at the American Express gives professional golf a little bit of life back. Our valley fans sure did miss coming out to the grounds here, with so much to do.

"It’s awesome there is nothing better than being out there and watching these guys. They are the best in the world so that’s why we are out here," said local resident Jordan Hamblin.

"Our grandma lives down here and we really like golf. We just thought it would be fun too, just the boy's weekend and grandma," said Riley Boynton.

"Well, I’ve been here 22 years at PGA West and this is the best tournament so far. The American Express is doing a great job and it’s a lot of fun and a lot of great players here this year," said long-time PGA West resident Nelson Green.

What a privilege to have icons of the sport here and it’s a two-way street. We love it and the players appreciate having the feeling back of live fans in support.

"Almost a thousand people out here right now and Phil signing autographs, it’s normal. It’s kind of nice to have this when really the last 2 years have been anything but normal," said 2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris.

"You actually get to see the fan's reactions you don’t just hear it. And there are also amateurs out here, I did not know that is how it worked," said Boynton. "I should have tried and qualified and gotten in there."