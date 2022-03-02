Student Athlete of the Week – Alexandra Garcia

Now that we are officially transitioning from the winter to spring sports season, you are going to start to see a lot of these flying around the valley as softball season is upon us.

Here at Desert Hot Springs high school, one senior has been the heartbeat, the engine, of this Golden Eagle softball team.

"I just like that when I’m playing I don’t think about anything else. I’m just in the zone. I forget everything else," said Alexandra Garcia.

Garcia has been a four-year starter for the Lady Eagles and has played softball for nearly her whole life. But what stands out is how Alexandra has managed the two big A’s. Athletics and academics.

"Well, she has a 4.0 GPA and has been varsity for 4 years as a starting pitcher. She has 16 strikeouts so far and a .727 batting average," said DHS head coach Andrew Garcia. "So it’s a good start for a preseason."

Alexandra is all in on her last softball season. She’s going to swing big.

Her teammates have valued her presence on and off the field.

"She is fun to be around, always uplifting and encouraging," said teammate Delany Blackwell. "She always has been how she a right now, she takes a lot of pride in what she does."

"As a captain, I do feel that I do help the team. If they are struggling with something I’ll help them. I always make sure if they are sad I’ll pick them up. I’m always just the one, in general, to help them if they are needed," said Garcia.

And don’t think Alexandra doesn’t have objectives on her mind.

"My goal this year is to hit a home run over the fence," said Garcia. "And my goal also is to have more strikeouts this year than I did last year."