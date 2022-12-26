LA Chargers lock in a playoff spot after Monday night win over the Colts

The Los Angeles Chargers are going to the playoffs! The Bolts secured a place in the playoffs after beating the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.

The Chargers won on the road 20 to 3.

Running back Austin Ekeler was the star of the night, scoring two touchdowns, running for 68 yards, and making four receptions.

u can stop DMing us about ur fantasy teams now @AustinEkeler | @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/TXSXebmTjx — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 27, 2022

The Chargers defense was dominant, nabbing three interceptions and seven sacks on the night.

The Chargers wait to find out who they'll play in the wild card of the NFL playoffs, but for now fans can rest easy knowing Justin Herbert will play in his first playoff game.

It's the Chargers' second playoff appearance in 9 seasons, first time since 2018.

Check Out the NFL Playoff Picture Here