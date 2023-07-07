14-year-old Kamil Pelovello breaks longtime national track record, will compete at USATF Junior Olympics

One year ago Kamil Pelovello of Cathedral City qualified for his first ever AAU Junior Olympics. Now, he is heading back to Iowa and the 2023 USATF Junior Olympics at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Pelovello anchored the 4x100 team that broke the 20-year-old American record of 43.25. The record they broke was anchored by future Olympic medalist and championship sprinter, Walter Dix.

Pelovello talks about the record-breaking run, his future on the track, and how he hopes to inspire kids in foster care to achieve their dreams.

