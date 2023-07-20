First Tee Coachella Valley summer camp provides golf tools, valuable life lessons

"Summer has been awesome we have had around 500 participants and we close out next week with our 7th week," said Outreach Coordinator Joy Willoughby. "It’s been a testament to our amazing coaches that these kids want to come back every single week. It’s become a little camp family which is special."

One of the coaches is former Student Athlete of the Week Hailey Hays, who will be playing golf at Biola University in the Fall.

"It’s a totally different perspective because for me I’ve been golfing for 14 years and getting to be on the other side and helping these kids is amazing," said Hays.

"We are teaching them life skills and key commitments that they take with them forever. They go out in the community and some of them are more well-spoken then I am because they have gone through this program," said Willoughby.

"Just trying to encourage the kids because I know the heat gets really hot and it’s hard to come back week after week," said Hays. "But it’s been really fun to keep them in the game and excited."

Hailey also is carrying the tradition of being chosen for the First Tee leadership summit in Montana. Following the footsteps of Maleyna Gregorio and Braden Bernaldo.

"To go to Montana for the first time and to get to do all the activities I’m super excited," said Hays.

And while the summer session door is closing, another door opens.

"We are excited to offer full year-round programming starting with our back-to-school session," said Willoughby. "So, we will be here year round and we are very excited to offer that to the families of the valley."

