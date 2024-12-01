Firebirds extend point streak to 10 games after 4-3 shootout loss to Stars

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the Texas Stars 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds started off strong as John Hayden scored the loan goal in the first period.

birds take the lead 1-0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0NSoAwT9ej — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 1, 2024

The birds took a 2-0 lead after Ben Meyers scored off a one timer for his third goal of the season. The Stars answered with two goals of their own by the end of the period.

2 goals for the birds pic.twitter.com/YoJfeZHdbJ — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 1, 2024

The Stars would take their first lead of the night 18 minutes and 32 seconds into the final frame, but it wouldn't take long for CV to respond. Less than a minute later, captain Max McCormick deflected Cale Fleury's shot into the back of the net to tie the game at three.

WITH 37 SECONDS LEFT pic.twitter.com/YzLlCDcgMc — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 1, 2024

Scoreless in overtime, the game between the birds and Stars went into a shootout, which went to Texas. Arttu Hyry was the loan scorer in the shootout.

Ales Stezka started in net for CV and had 32 saves.

Firebirds drop to 10-5-1-2. Coachella Valley will stay at home as they will play the Henderson Silver Knights on December 3rd. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.