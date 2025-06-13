Heat Really Ramps Up into Father’s Day Weekend

Increasing heat across the Coachella Valley and Palm Springs as temperatures continue 5-10 degrees above average through the week.

Saturday will feel noticeably warmer, with highs 3 to 5 degrees above this afternoon.

High pressure building in from the south will help daytime highs climb even higher this weekend, peaking on Sunday when most desert areas have a strong chance of hitting or exceeding 110°F. While it doesn't look like we'll break records, Palm Springs will likely hit 114 degrees.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in place from 10am-10pm Sunday for parts of the Southwest, including Death Valley National Park, Amargosa Valley, Morongo Valley, Twenty Nine Palms, Yucca, Mohave Valley, Salton Sea, Chuckawalla Valley and other surrounding areas.

If you're planning a Father's Day beach trip, expect some classic "June Gloom" along the coast — low clouds and fog will persist each night and morning and could linger into parts of the valleys as well. A cooler marine layer may be a welcome break from the desert heat!

Looking at the extended forecast--westerly winds will pick up slightly over the mountains and into the deserts early next week, thanks to a low-pressure system moving inland. This system will bring only *minor* cooling Monday and Tuesday--highs still stay around 5 degrees above normal. By midweek, temperatures will briefly climb again before another cooldown arrives late in the week, with a deeper trough moving into the Pacific Northwest.

Enjoy the final few days of Spring, Summer solstice arrives next week!