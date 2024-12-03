Indio guard Jeremy Corona-Rodriguez is this week's student-athlete of the week.

Jeremy Corona Rodriguez, or who the Rajahs call beast, lives up to the name on the football field and hardwood as, the transition to excel in both sports is quite simple for the senior guard.

"I've always been ready for basketball," Rodriguez said. "Football is just something I just wanted to try, and my coaches told me to try it. Coach Lamont and coach Johnny, they just get me ready every year."

Being with the Rajahs for 4 years, Rodriguez's motivation is to give it his all on the court.

"Try to play my hardest and do what I have to do to make the team or the coaches proud," Rodriguez said. "Try to like, play defense as hard as I can, make points, you know, make my layups, just give it my all."

With Rodriguez's hard work ethic, his character has not gone unnoticed by his teammates and coaches.

"He's just a great kid, man," head coach Johnny Flores said. "Great to have around the program, and he's been here with us for four years, so it's just a pleasure to coach him."

Being one of the captains of this year's team, the choice for Rodriguez was simple because of his effort both on the court and in the classroom.

"He does everything on and off the field and the court," coach Flores said. "He does in the classroom as well. I believe he has over a 3.0, so I mean, he's just a great kid to have, man. Like I said, his name pretty much tells it all about the kid. Like I said, he just a pleasure to have met."

