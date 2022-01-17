63rd American Express golf tournament tees off this week in La Quinta

It's tournament week! The PGA Tour is back in town for the 63rd American Express in La Quinta featuring many of the top golfers in the game.

Here we go! On site all week for the 2022 @theamexgolf! Coverage Monday through Sunday on @KESQ! pic.twitter.com/uMv4kqg1U4 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 17, 2022

First-round play starts on Thursday with the tournament running through Sunday. 156 players are in the field, all battling for the $1.3 million purse and 500 FedExCup points.

Brief breakdown of the 2022 American Express field.



A thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/yxw6Td2QFI — The American Express™ (@theamexgolf) January 17, 2022

Check out our American Express section for full coverage of the tournament

The tournament takes place on three local golf courses, PGA West Stadium and Nicklaus, as well as La Quinta Country Club.

Jon Rahm, the top-ranked golfer in the world, said LQCC is as good as the famous Augusta, home of the Masters. Rahm won the 2018 American Express.

Head pro Chris Gilley told Sports Director Blake Arthur on Sunday that Chris Stroud and Andrew Landry were out there and said it's a 10 out of 10.

The cut will be made after play on Saturday since all the players need to play each course once.

This will be the first time fans are back in the arena since 2020. The American Express Concert Series also makes its return, headlined by Maroon 5 and Brad Paisley.

For tickets, visit: www.theamexgolf.com

Blake Arthur will have more on the tournament tonight at 4 p.m. on News Channel 3 and 5 & 6 p.m. on CBS Local 2.

Stay with News Channel 3 all week for in-depth coverage on the 2022 American Express.