All Ashes players return negative COVID-19 tests after scare

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — All players from the Australian and England cricket teams have returned negative tests for COVID-19 just hours after four non-playing members of England’s camp tested positive via a rapid test. After play ended on the second day Monday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, all players were sent for testing. Cricket Australia said in a statement: “Players from the Australian and England teams all had PCR COVID-19 tests after play yesterday and all results have come back negative.” Play was set to resume mid-morning on Tuesday on the third day with England batting in its second innings at 31-4 and still trailing Australia by 51 runs. Australia leads the five-match series 2-0.