Medvedev saves match point, moves into Australian Open semis

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down and saved a match point before beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in a marathon five-setter to move into the Australian Open semifinals. He will play Friday against Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of last year’s semifinals at Melbourne Park. Tsitsipas maintained his perfect record in Grand Slam quarterfinals with a straight-set win over No. 11 Jannik Sinner. Seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek rallied to beat 36-year-old Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 and Danielle Collins beat Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-1 in the women’s quarterfinals. Swiatek will play Collins and top-ranked Ash Barty will play Madison Keys in the semifinals on Thursday.