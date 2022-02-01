Czechs rely on equipment manager in net for Olympic practice

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Equipment manager Petr Sulan stepped into the net for the Czech Republic’s latest pre-Olympic practice because the three goaltenders on the roster have not gotten to Beijing yet. Sulan was the only goalie on the ice with 10 Czech skaters while the team awaited COVID-19 test results for Patrik Bartosak, Simon Hrubec and Roman Will. Sulan most recently played in the third-tier Czech league in 2009 before hanging up his pads. The 39-year-old Sulan has worked for the national team the past three years.