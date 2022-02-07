Skip to Content
Olympics Live: China’s Ren wins gold in contentious final

BEIJING (AP) — Ren Ziwei of China survived a controversial finish to win the men’s 1,000 meters in short track speedskating. Liu Shaolin Sandor of Hungary crossed the line first Monday, but was penalized twice and earned a yellow card. That elevated Ren, who crossed second, to the gold medal. Li Wenlong of China earned silver. Liu Shaoang of Hungary took bronze. The Liu brothers are half-Chinese, half-Hungarian. There were three Chinese skaters in the final.  The final was called back after the race began because of metal debris on the ice.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

