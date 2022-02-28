MLB labor talks intensify as deadline nears to save openers

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Locked-out players and Major League Baseball engaged in a series of intense meetings in an effort to forge the path to a labor deal before management’s deadline for salvaging opening day on March 31. Commissioner Rob Manfred met with the union twice — one more than he had previously since the lockout started Dec. 2. The sides were negotiating for the eighth straight day after meeting just six times on core economics during the first 2 1/2 months of the lockout. They have laid out their positions to each other in detail.