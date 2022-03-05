Liverpool within 3 points of City after beating West Ham 1-0

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has won its seventh straight game in the English Premier League by beating West Ham 1-0 to move within three points of leader Manchester City. Sadio Mane swept in the only goal in the 27th minute, converting from close range after a shot was driven across the face of goal by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was active at the other end of the field in clearing off the line after Pablo Fornals chipped the ball over Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson. Liverpool will look for a favor from its biggest rival, Manchester United, which plays City in the derby at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.