Inconsistent Marseille loses 1-0 to Monaco to slip to 3rd

PARIS (AP) — Marseille’s inconsistent home form could derail the club’s European ambitions as it lost 1-0 to Monaco to slip to third place in the French league. Both teams started the 27th round’s final game very cautiously on Sunday. Monaco played with more purpose after halftime and opened the scoring in the 58th when Portuguese winger Gelson Martins slotted home a rebound after Kevin Volland hit the post. Marseille has won more points on the road than at Stade Velodrome this season and trails second-place Nice by two points. Defending champion Lille continued its late push for a European spot by routing 10-man Clermont 4-0 to stay level on points with Nantes.