China’s World University Games still on despite withdrawals

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Wrter

Organizers of the World University Games — which open in just under three months in Chengdu, China — say they are going ahead despite countries pulling out of the event. Officials have confirmed to The Associated Press that Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Luxembourg have withdrawn due to COVID-19 concerns. Australia has also said it is withdrawing its swimmers, volleyball players, and track-and-field athletes. A spokesman for FISU — the International University Sports Federation — told AP that it has raised concerns with Chinese authorities. Chinese officials have said the city of Chengdu will not face a lockdown. This is a concern since China’s most populous city Shanghai is now under lockdown because of spreading COVID-19 cases.