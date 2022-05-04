Tellez sets Brewers record with 8 RBIs in 18-4 rout of Reds

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez homered twice and set a Milwaukee Brewers record with eight RBIs to extend his recent power surge in an 18-4 blowout of the reeling Cincinnati Reds. Tellez had a grand slam, a two-run homer and a two-run double. He has homered four times in his last four games to increase his season total to seven. The Reds have lost eight straight and 19 of 20. They’ve also dropped their past 12 road games. It marks the first time since 1945 that the Reds have endured 12 consecutive road losses within the same season.