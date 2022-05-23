AP source: Commanders procure Va. land for possible stadium

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have procured land in Virginia for what could be a potential site of the NFL team’s next stadium. The Commanders agreed to pay approximately $100 million for 200 acres of land in Prince William County and are still considering other locations in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. The Commanders’ lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, expires in 2027. Owner Dan Snyder and Co. have been looking at potential sites in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.