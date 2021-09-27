Skip to Content
BNP Paribas Open
today at 12:55 PM
World No. 1 Ash Barty withdraws from 2021 BNP Paribas Open

Ash Barty
Ash Barty

The world's top-ranked women's tennis player will not be at Indian Wells next week.

Ash Barty has withdrawn from the 2021 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, tournament officials announced on Monday.

There has been no reason for Barty stepping down from the tournament at this time. The tournament is set to get going next week at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

