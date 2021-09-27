World No. 1 Ash Barty withdraws from 2021 BNP Paribas Open

BNP Paribas Open

The world's top-ranked women's tennis player will not be at Indian Wells next week.

Ash Barty has withdrawn from the 2021 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, tournament officials announced on Monday.

Another star is out at this year’s BNP. More tonight on @KESQ in sports. https://t.co/47wjiink1l — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 27, 2021

There has been no reason for Barty stepping down from the tournament at this time. The tournament is set to get going next week at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Visit our BNP Paribas Open section for full coverage of the tournament

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.