Wild Wednesday: Fritz fights off De Minaur to advance to Quarterfinal

Taylor Fritz continues to fight and find a way to win at Indian Wells.

The 24-year-old American outlasted Alex De Minaur in a three-set thriller and now advances to the men's quarterfinal.

