Wild Wednesday: Fritz fights off De Minaur to advance to Quarterfinal

Taylor Fritz continues to fight and find a way to win at Indian Wells.

California cruising 😎@Taylor_Fritz97 continues a strong showing in the desert, fighting past Alex de Minaur 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) to reach the quarterfinals#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/WeGObwJeS8 — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 16, 2022

The 24-year-old American outlasted Alex De Minaur in a three-set thriller and now advances to the men's quarterfinal.