4-time Mixed Grand Slam champion Desirae Krawczyk talks goals, memories back home in Tennis Paradise

Born and raised in Rancho Mirage, Desirae Krawczyk is back in action with the 4th see in women's doubles at the BNP Paribas Open.

"It comes back full circle," said Krawczyk. "I use to sneak into the stringers to try and get a view of the players warming up here on the grass field."

The Palm Desert alum is coming off a historic year, winning back-to-back Wimbledon titles and earning a career-high in rankings, No. 10 in the world.

Krawczyk playing for Palm Desert

Krawczyk sat down with News Channel 3 after her first round win and discussed the feeling of playing on home turf, what keeps her motivated, her career goals, plus who she would bring to Coachella!

"I am 29 and I don’t know how many years I have left, but hopefully a few. I just want to enjoy it and keep getting better every single day and week," said Krawczyk. "I want to win a Slam in women’s doubles, so I’m going for that."