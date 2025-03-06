2025 BNP Paribas Open: First round play underway, Novak Djokovic addresses media
Thursday tennis at Indian Wells featured first round main draw action and 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic addressed the media.
Think Novak Djokovic doesn't draw a crowd??— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 6, 2025
Arguably the greatest player of all time with 24 grand slam titles, the 5-time tournament winner is beloved by many here across the globe and here in #IndianWells. @KESQ @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk @BNPPARIBASOPEN #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/Kg2uYpzUBo
A 5-time tournament winner, the Serbian superstar is seeking a record 6th title here at Indian Wells.
NOVAK DJOKOVIC— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 5, 2025
The 5-time tournament winner is back at Indian Wells, looking to become the only men's player to win a record 6th title. And maybe a good omen for him this year, the 24-time grand slam champion is the No. 6 seed. @KESQ @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/YhYHczxuoq
