2025 BNP Paribas Open: First round play underway, Novak Djokovic addresses media

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC The 5-time tournament winner is back at Indian Wells, looking to become the only men's player to win a record 6th title. And maybe a good omen for him this year, the 24-time grand slam champion is the No. 6 seed. @KESQ @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/YhYHczxuoq

A 5-time tournament winner, the Serbian superstar is seeking a record 6th title here at Indian Wells.

Think Novak Djokovic doesn't draw a crowd?? Arguably the greatest player of all time with 24 grand slam titles, the 5-time tournament winner is beloved by many here across the globe and here in #IndianWells . @KESQ @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk @BNPPARIBASOPEN #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/Kg2uYpzUBo

Thursday tennis at Indian Wells featured first round main draw action and 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic addressed the media.

