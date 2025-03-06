Skip to Content
BNP Paribas Open

2025 BNP Paribas Open: First round play underway, Novak Djokovic addresses media

today at 6:36 PM
Published 6:19 PM

Thursday tennis at Indian Wells featured first round main draw action and 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic addressed the media.

A 5-time tournament winner, the Serbian superstar is seeking a record 6th title here at Indian Wells.

