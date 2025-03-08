Skip to Content
BNP Paribas Open

Novak Djokovic upset in second round of BNP Paribas Open

4:52 PM
Botic van de Zandschulp shocks the world, upsetting the number six seed and world number seven player in the world, Novak Djokovic.

Van de Zandschulp won in three sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

This is the second year in a row that Djokovic lost to an unseeded player. In 2024, he lost to Luca Nardi in the third round in three sets.

