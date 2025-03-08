Novak Djokovic upset in second round of BNP Paribas Open

Botic van de Zandschulp shocks the world, upsetting the number six seed and world number seven player in the world, Novak Djokovic.

Van de Zandschulp won in three sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

This is the second year in a row that Djokovic lost to an unseeded player. In 2024, he lost to Luca Nardi in the third round in three sets.

