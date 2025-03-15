Skip to Content
Draper stuns Alcaraz in BNP Paribas Open, Sets stage for men’s final

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) Down goes the defending back-to-back champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The No. 13 seed Jack Draper upset the No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz in three sets 6-1, 0-6, 6-4.

Before that match, the other semifinal took place inside Stadium One between the No. 12 seed Holger Rune and No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev.

Rune won in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.

This will be the first time that Rune and Draper will compete in the final at Indian Wells.

