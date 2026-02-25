Final preparations underway for 2026 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - The countdown is on at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden as crews put the finishing touches on the 2026 BNP Paribas Open.

Qualifying rounds begin March 1, with main draw competition starting March 4. Tournament officials say excitement is already building as players arrive and fans prepare to return to what’s known as “Tennis Paradise.”

Philippe Dore, Chief Marketing Officer of the BNP Paribas Open, said organizers are putting the final touches on the site and are eager to welcome fans. He noted that players are already arriving and practicing, and that the tournament atmosphere is beginning to take shape ahead of Family Day events this weekend.

The tournament is coming off a record-breaking 2025, which drew more than 500,000 attendees. Organizers expect similar — if not higher — numbers this year as the event continues to grow in popularity.

This year’s tournament will feature more than 40 food and beverage vendors across the grounds. Returning favorites like Nobu and Porta Via are back, along with new additions and an updated Circle of Palms area. Fans can also enjoy live music, entertainment stages, and special events throughout the two-week competition.

New this year, attendees can use the BNP Paribas Open mobile app for schedules, scores, and dining information. Complimentary earpiece radios will also be available, allowing fans to listen to live match commentary while walking around the grounds.

On the court, the 2026 field is stacked with star power. Australian Open champions Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina headline the tournament, joined by Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Venus Williams.

Dore said the tournament experience extends beyond tennis, offering fans the opportunity to get close to players on 20 practice courts while also enjoying food, music, and entertainment throughout the venue. He added that the event is designed to be a full-day experience for visitors.

For first-time attendees, organizers recommend arriving early and planning ahead, noting that there is more to see and do than can typically be experienced in a single day.

The BNP Paribas Open is also expected to deliver a major economic boost to the Coachella Valley, with projections nearing $1 billion in total impact as hundreds of thousands of visitors travel to the region.

The men’s and women’s singles finals are set for March 15 in Indian Wells.