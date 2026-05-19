BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. (KESQ) – Kiley Beyal is a senior first baseman for the Desert Christian Academy softball team. Beyal is News Channel 3's latest student-athlete of the week.

“You won't miss Kylie. She's the six-foot-one first baseman," DCA softball head coach Tom Fulton said. "She's just a really special person.”

Beyal has been playing softball since fourth grade, and said she played recreational softball outside of school with many of her DCA teammates. Over the years, she realized just how much of an opportunity softball gives her to grow.

“At first you start out and it's like hitting really hard and making contact and all of that. But, once I instilled that confidence in myself, especially this year, I've just grown love for it even more.”

Coach Fulton said Beyal's growth as a player is especially evident in the Conqueror's season. DCA went undefeated in league, at 12-0, and Fulton said Beyal was an instrumental part of that success.

“She's hitting home runs, she's leading the team in doubles and RBIs," Fulton said. "Just the season she's putting together, it's an MVP caliber season.”

While Beyal is a leader offensively, Coach Fulton said she also learned how to pitch over the summer to fill in the first six games of the season, while the team waited for a transfer student to be able to play. Beyal said pitching is just part of the on-field confidence she's learned to have this season.

“This year especially, I was like, 'You know what? Whatever. It's senior year. Like, I'm going to go all out. I'm just going to have that confidence up to bat especially, and just, playing my position.'" Beyal said. "Taking this opportunity that not everybody gets to do.”

At DCA, Beyal is a three sports athlete, takes AP classes and holds a 4.4. weighted GPA. While Beyal said she enjoys balancing school work and sports, softball is still her escape. Coach Fulton said it's evident in the joy she brings to the team.

“That smile that Kylie has is just contagious," Fulton said. "When you see her, she lights up the room. She's one of those kids.”

Now after graduation, Beyal hopes to bring that same light to the lives of others.

“I recently committed last month to Biola University. I'm going to be majoring in psychology, Beyal said. "Just being a therapist, there's like a lot of anxieties and like depression, especially in our society and in the youth. So, I think just helping the youth would just be a great way for me to serve my community around me.”

The student-athlete of the week segment airs every Tuesday on KESQ News Channel 3.

If you know a senior who is a strong student, standout athlete and an exceptional person, submit a nomination to share@kesq.com.