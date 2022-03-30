World Golf Hall of Famer Susie Maxwell Berning honored at The Reserve Club in Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, CA – The Reserve Club honored recent World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Susie Maxwell Berning on Wednesday, March 30th during a speaking engagement featuring several of the four-time major champion’s friends (and former competitors) from the LPGA Tour, including Judy Rankin, Patty Sheehan, Pat Bradley, Betsy King, Sandra Haynie, and Sandra Palmer.

Berning, a treasured golf instructor-in-residence at The Reserve Club since its inception in 1998, was selected for the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021 on the strength of three U.S. Women’s Open Championships among her 11 LPGA victories. Her induction — delayed nearly two years due to COVID-19 — took place on March 9 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., the site of the TPC Sawgrass. Berning’s fellow inductees were Marion Hollins, Tim Finchem and Tiger Woods.

The Reserve is honoring recent hall of fame inductee Susie Maxwell Berning with a special celebration tonight. I'm honored to be invited & will provide coverage on @KESQ. Berning's induction was delayed 2 years due to COVID-19. @LPGA @GolfHallofFame https://t.co/g9shkZvoPB — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 30, 2022

“Susie embodies every characteristic of a Hall of Famer: exceptional skill, integrity and passion, and is dedicated to the sport and professionalism of golf,” said Peter Palmedo, Club President at The Reserve. “Her vast playing and teaching expertise is exceeded only by the personal attention she provides, enriching each lesson or playing experience. We are most fortunate she shares her time with members, and we are thrilled she has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame.”

Berning began playing golf at the age of 15 and won three-straight Oklahoma State High School Golf Championships. She was the first female to be offered a golf scholarship from Oklahoma City University and played on the men’s team. After becoming an LPGA professional in 1964, she earned the Rookie of the Year title. Throughout her career, she won four Majors: the 1965 Women’s Western Open and the U.S. Women’s Open three times in 1968, 1972 and 1973. She is one of only four women to win the U.S. Women’s Open three or more times, and the first to accomplish this while juggling a family. She is the recipient of the 2018 LPGA Pioneers award for her contributions to the game and was recognized during the LPGA’s 50th Anniversary in 2000 as one of the LPGA’s top-50 players and teachers.

Berning has two daughters, Robin Doctor and Cindy Molchany. She was one of just a few LPGA players who traveled with children in the 1970s, driving a motorhome across the country to tour stops.